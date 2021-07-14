‘To save environment’, Bombay HC allows use of A4-size paper for filing pleas

The court’s decision came following a PIL filed by advocate Ajinkya Mohan Udane seeking the use of A4-size paper instead of the larger foolscap paper for pleadings. (File photo)

To minimise the use of paper and “save the environment”, the Bombay High Court has decided to allow lawyers to file pleadings using A4-size papers printed on both sides, replacing the green-colour foolscap size paper.

The court’s decision came following a PIL filed by advocate Ajinkya Mohan Udane seeking the use of A4-size paper instead of the larger foolscap paper for pleadings. The switch, the petitioner said, would help to save a huge amount of paper and storage space and, consequently, a large number of trees.

The High Courts of Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Kerala, Karnataka, Calcutta and Allahabad have earlier taken similar decisions to allow pleadings using A4-size papers.

Advocate S R Nargolkar, representing the HC administration, Wednesday informed the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni that a notification about using only “superior quality” A4-size papers with not less than 75 GSM, with printing on both sides in place of foolscap green paper, except for judgments of the court, had been issued amending the Bombay High Court Rules. Nargolkar submitted that the notification had been issued in the gazette on July 6.

On Wednesday, HC registrar general Mahendra W Chandwani issued a circular stating: “It is notified for the information of all concerned that considering the difficulties being faced by the members of the Bar/parties-in-person with regard to use of A4-size paper and with a view to bring uniformity about use of paper in day-to-day working on the administrative side, to minimise consumption of paper and consequently to save the environment, the Chief Justice and the Judges of the Bombay High Court direct that henceforth, the Registry shall use A4-size paper (on both sides) for internal communications at all levels in the Registry.”

The circular added, “It is, however, clarified that all the pleadings, petitions, affidavits or other documents, etc filed in the Registry, on judicial side for the purpose of filing in the High Court and its benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Panaji (Goa) and all other courts in the State of Maharashtra, the said specifications of paper type would be applicable.”

Disposing of the PIL, the bench permitted the petitioner to make suitable representation to the registrar general of HC seeking the introduction of a similar facility in district courts.

The managing committee members of various Bar associations said the decision would save at least 60 per cent of the papers used for filing pleadings in the HC.