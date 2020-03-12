To reduce your power bill, Punjab mulls tax cut on domestic tariff

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Sing. (File Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Sing. (File Photo)

Punjab is mulling making power cheaper for domestic consumers in the state by rolling back 20 per cent taxes and cess levied on base tariff.

The state levies 13 per cent electricity duty, 2 per cent Municipal Corporation Tax, and 5 per cent Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) for urban consumers. For rural consumers, it levies an electricity duty of 15 per cent. The IDC is charged from all consumers except farmers.

Sources in the government said that the state is seriously contemplating that these taxes should be done away with so that power tarrif is reduced. Doing away with these taxes can bring down power price by Rs 1.5 to 2 per unit. Every unit in Punjab costs Rs 8.36 after a recent hike. The government is also planning to pass on this burden to commercial consumers.

“We will follow the AAP pattern from Delhi. The government there gives cheaper electricity to domestic consumers while transferring all the burden on commercial consumers,” said a functionary. “If all goes well, we will make the announcement around government’s third anniversary,” the functionary added. The government completes its three years on March 16.

Power has become a huge political issue in the state especially after AAP made it an election issue in recent Delhi Assembly elections. As electricity prices concern every resident of the state, high prices of power are set to become an election issue in next Assembly election. The state government comes in for criticism as it has not done anything on the controversial Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) even as it had promised to do so in its poll manifesto.

The government makes Rs 3,500 crore on account of these 20 per cent taxes. “If this burden is not passed on to the commercial sector, it would be a loss to the exchequer,”‘said a state government functionary. The revenue — Rs 3500 crore — this tax generates is used for paying the power subsidy given to farmers, industry and SC consumers.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during his speech in recent Budget Session of Vidhan Sabha had stated that AAP was giving cheaper electricity to domestic consumers in Delhi and charging a huge amount from the commercial sector. He had called it a jugglery adding that “Arvind Kejriwal thinks he can charge the commercial consumers as he thinks they are BJP’s vote bank.”

For waiving off or levying these taxes, the state government does not need clearance from Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC). The regulator can only decide the power tariff.

The state pays Rs 13,000 crore as power subsidy. The subsidy is a huge drain on the state exchequer every year. No decision, however, has been taken to rationalise the power subsidy.

