To reach out to East Delhi voters, Atishi to have separate manifesto

AAP’s east Delhi Lok Sabha in-charge Atishi plans to release a separate manifesto as part of her poll campaign, party functionaries said Thursday, following the launch of a reach-out programme to middle-class constituents through a digital platform.

Advertising

Atishi, who was advisor to Education Minister Manish Sisodia, has tied up with change.org. As part of this, she will respond to petitions that users from east Delhi put up on issues impacting the area. “It is an attempt to bridge the gap between me and my constituency. I want to hear first-hand from my constituents on what governance issues bother them, so I can focus on them in my manifesto for east Delhi,” Atishi said.

A party functionary in-charge of Atishi’s campaign said: “She has pushed emails to thousands of people, expressing her desire to engage with them and seeking their inputs to build the manifesto. It is also aimed at strengthening her campaign base among the middle class .”

Atishi joined the online platform as a ‘decision maker’. People can create petitions directed at ‘decision makers’, who are individuals in positions of authority and who must respond to issues raised. The responses are emailed to those who have signed a particular petition.

Advertising

While AAP has not yet officially announced its candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had declared Atishi the Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi last year. CM Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to people to vote for Raghav Chadha in the polls, virtually declaring his candidature from South Delhi.