To push for farm leader’s pardon in murder case, 60 outfits to close ranks for protests

A week after Supreme Court upheld the decision of Punjab and Haryana High Court sentecing prominent farmer activist Manjit Dhaner to life imprisonment, the matter is again in spotlight with nearly 60 outfits of Punjab planning protests to seek pardon for him from the Governor.

General Secretary BKU Dakaunda Jagmohan Singh said that on Sunday a meeting of eight main farmers’ unions of Punjab, including BKU Dakaunda, BKU Ugrahan, BKU, Kirti Kisan Union, Krantikari Kisan Union, Kisan Sangharsh Committee Azad, and representatives of more than two dozen other organisations of agricultural laborers, employees, students, was held in Barnala under the leadership of Boota Singh Burjgill, the president of BKU Dakaunda. At the meeting, it decided to intensify the agitation after meeting Governor of Punjab on September 11 as a first step for kick starting the agitation.

In the meeting, it was said that the Governor, who has recently pardoned life imprisonment of four police officers convicted for staging a false police encounter, has not taken any decision regarding Dhaner’s case for a long time.

About the planned protests, Jagmohan said that over 60 other organisations representing farmers, students, women, labourers would also participate in the coming protests for next two months in Punjab.

Already the protests were organised at several places in Malwa in past one week. Dhaner is a prominent farmer leader from Mahel Kalan in Baranala district and farmers’ unions claimed that he was implicated falsely in a murder case. Two other held guilty in the same case — Narain Dutt and Prem Kumar — have been acquitted.

Burjgill said: “Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and the present incumbent, Captain Amrinder Singh, haf both recommended to the Governor of Punjab to pardon him…..To remind people about the whole issue and to get them united for the cause, one lakh leaflets will be distributed and 50 thousands big posters and hundreds of flex holdings will be put across the entire state to remind the entire episode which took place 22 years ago.”

The case pertains to the death of an 85-year-old man in 2001 during a protest by farmer outfits in Barnala court complex over a 1997 rape and murder case. The protest was being led by Dhaner, and the 85-year-old belonged to the family of the accused in the rape and murder case.

“With a vengeful attitude, Mahal Kalan Action Committee members Manjit Singh Dhaner, Narain Dutt and Prem Kumar were booked for murder of the old man and Barnala court sentenced Dhaner and others to life imprisonment,” said Boota Singh.

He added that Dhaner was pardoned during Badal government, but the HC struck down that order and while acquitting two others Narain Dutt and Prem Kumar in 2011.

He said that after that a recommendation was again sent to Governor by the Punjab government, but that has not been acted upon. In the meantime, the SC upheld the Dhaner’s sentence, and has given him 60 days to surrender.