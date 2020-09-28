To pray for farmers’ victory, Cong MPs hold Akhand Path at Golden Temple

Describing the agriculture bill passed by Centre as anti-farmers, Dr Chabbewal and Mann said that the Prime Minister had hurriedly passed these Bills to benefit the industry. (PTI Photo: Representational)

Congress’s Rajya Sabha MPs, Shamsher Singh Dullo and Partap Singh Bajwa, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday for the bhog of Akhand Path by leaders both to pray for victory of farmers protesting against Centre’s agri Acts.

“I have come to the Harmandir Sahib to seek the blessings of the almighty to protect the kisans of Punjab during this long struggle against the anti-farmer Acts passed by the Government of India. It is our hope that at the end of this struggle, our kisans will be victorious. Today is also the 123rd birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and on this day we believe it is important to reiterate our support for our kisans who have been braving the heat to and coming out to protest despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The spirit of Bhagat Singh lives on in Punjab and we must unite to ensure that these Acts are repealed at the earliest,” said Bajwa.

Later talking to media, both leaders said that by notifying the anti-farmer laws on September 27, Centre has committed a grave mistake”.

They added that people of Punjab have been the sword arm of India and always been on the forefront of protecting the security of the nation. “When the territorial sovereignty of the nation was under threat, the people from Punjab rose to the occasion and fought bravely on the front-lines. In the 1950s when the food security of India was under threat, and the Government of India pushed through the green revolution, the farmers of Punjab and Haryana heard the clarion call and led the battle to ensure India would become the food surplus nation it is today. Punjab and Haryana became the food bowl of the nation. These sacrifices made by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana have been for nought now that these Bills have been signed into law,” the duo pointed out.

Both MPs urged the Centre to make the MSP a legal right to prevent private corporations from purchasing agricultural goods below this price.

“Any purchase below the MSP should be made a punishable offense,” they said.

