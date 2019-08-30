To monitor continuous ambient air quality in real time, MPCB to set up 41 more stations across Maharashtra

THE Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will set up stations to monitor ambient air quality in real time across 41 locations in the state within a few months. The state already has 23 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) stations and 41 more will be set up shortly, Dr V M Mothgare, joint director, Air Pollution Control, MPCB said on Thursday.

Dr Mothgare was among the key speakers at a seminar organised by a Delhi-based communications initiative, Climate Trends, on how air pollution could impede Maharashtra’s goal of becoming a trillion dollar economy, unless the issue was fixed expeditiously.

A report by Climate Trends — Unknown hurdles to a trillion dollar economy— states that Maharashtra contributes 17 per cent of India’s GDP and the state government aspires to be the first $1 trillion sub-national economy by 2025. But, according to a report by the World Bank, air pollution had cost Delhi and Mumbai as much as $10.66 billion in 2015, which was equivalent to 0.71 per cent of India’s GDP of that year.

An assessment by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) in 2010 explained that the total monetary burden of air pollution — including personal burden, government expenditure and societal cost — was estimated to be Rs 452.3 crore for a 50µg/m 3 increase in PM10, only for Mumbai, and Rs 872.6 crore for a similar increase in another pollutant, NO2.

The overall burden from increasing levels of all pollutants was estimated to be much higher across the state.

Speaking on the upcoming CAAQMS stations, Dr Mothgare said, “Forty one more locations will be covered under the board’s expansion plan for the monitoring network.” He added that these will include six stations in Pune.

Explained NCAP needs to be implemented effectively If coordinated properly and enforced well, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is a good start towards reducing air pollution. In Maharashtra, 18 cities including Pune and Mumbai are under NCAP, where levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 air pollution have crossed national safety standards. Now, authorities are planning measures to ensure 20 to 30 per cent reduction in pollution levels in the next five years. The MPCB will have to prioritise initiatives, provide accurate real time data of pollution levels and engage local governing bodies, among other strategies, to strictly implement policies to reduce pollution.

Dr Mothgare explained that the data obtained from CAAQMS stations was linked to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) server to calculate the Air Quality Index, a number to represent the level of pollution in an area at a given time.

Currently, there are 101 monitoring stations in Maharashtra, including 78 manual monitoring and 23 CAAQMS stations, said Dr Mothgare. A series of measures to curb air pollution are already in place, including city-specific action plans to address severe and emergency Air Quality Index situations, he said.

Responding to queries as to why the city-specific action plans for Mumbai, Nashik and Solapur were not cleared by the Centre, Dr Mothgare said modifications had been suggested. “The action plans have been principally approved, but the Centre wants some modifications. I had a discussion with the member-secretary of CPCB and will submit the action plan to the state’s air quality monitoring committee within a week,”

he said.

While the MPCB is working towards its ambitious plan of delivering clean air to the state by 2022, fast and urgent action, and implementation of measures to tackle pollution from industry, household fuel burning, transport and even wind-blown dust, needs to be undertaken soon to prevent further health damage and poor air quality, said experts.

The event was attended by key experts, including NEERI chief Dr Rakesh Kumar, member of the core committee for the implementation of National Clean Air Plan, Professor S N Tripathi from IIT-Kanpur, and Dr Sundeep Salvi of Chest Research Foundation, among others.