To mislead, stall is Congress’s style: J P Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday said that the Congress’s poll promise of scrapping infrastructure projects that are allegedly harmful to Goa’s environment was an attempt to mislead people.

“Bhatkana, latkana, atkana, yeh Congress ki ada hai (To mislead, to stall, to create hurdles is the Congress’s style). From Delhi to Goa, the Congress is a rudderless boat. The sailor doesn’t even know which way the wind is blowing,” Nadda said here.

The BJP leader arrived in Goa on Saturday for a two-day visit and held meetings with state ministers, MLAs, MPs and office-bearers of the party.

Nadda also dismissed allegations of the use of Pegasus spyware for surveillance of politicians and journalists as “baseless”. He said the opposition led by the Congress had no real issues to raise in Parliament, which is why they raised such issues.

Nadda said the BJP was focused on Goa’s development and it would face all environmental committees and take things forward democratically.

The three linear projects in Goa – doubling of railway tracks, four-laning of a national highway and the Goa-Tanmar Transmission Project – that would cut through the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary (BMWS) and the Mollem National Park (MNP) in South Goa had met with protests by locals, environmentalists and activists.

“I don’t know the details of the projects. I am told that two projects were before the Supreme Court. One has been cleared by the SC committee and another is on the way to it. As far as BJP is concerned it is the synonym of progress, as far as Congress is concerned it is the synonym of digress.

“There will be environmental committees and we will face them. We will take things forward democratically. But these flyovers, underpasses, metros, development, connectivity, national airport, international airport, you will hear of these things only under BJP and NDA rule. Under their rule, you will hear only scams and commissions,” he said.