To mark PM’s birthday, Haryana BJP plans three-week celebrations

Haryana BJP has planned a nearly 3-week-long celebrations and event to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that falls on September 17.

The celebrations that will begin September 14 and culminate on October 2 will see be marked by distribution of carry bags made of cloth in urban areas as part of BJP’s anti-plastic campaign, holding blood donation camps, free eye check-up camps, spectacle distribution, and plasma donation among others.

Sharing the details, state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar said that party’s priority during the celebrations will be “public welfare”.

“We will be giving a lot of emphasis on environment protection. We will be appealing to people not to use plastic bags and instead use cloth bags. Subsequent to this, eye-checkup camps will be organised in all the 90 assembly segments. Blood donation camps will be organised in each district and people who have recovered from coronavirus infection will also be requested to donate plasma. At least 70 persons will be donating blood at each camp to mark PM’s 70th birthday,” Dhankar said.

