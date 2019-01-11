To make Uttar Pradesh Congress poll-ready, reshuffle likely

With the Lok Sabha elections a few months away, Congress sources said the party is likely to reshuffle its state unit in the next few days. A meeting of all the cells and departments of the party was called at the state headquarters on Thursday. While state Congress chief Raj Babbar could not attend it, as he had to be present in the core committee meeting of the party in Delhi, it was presided over by senior party leader Virendra Madan, who is in charge of the cells and departments in the state.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajiv Bakshi, co-ordinator of the media and communication department of the party, who was also part of the Thursday’s meeting, said, “The aim of today’s meeting was to have a dialogue with all the departments and the cells, take their views and ask them to strengthen the party at the district level by replacing the non-performing workers with active ones. Some suggestions were given during the meeting, including demand for better co-ordination with the main unit of the party.”

Sources in the party said that the state is likely to be divided into different zones with each covering about 10 Lok Sabha regions. Senior leaders and prominent leaders, who would not be contesting elections, are likely to be made in charge of these zones.

“While a series of meetings have already begun in Delhi, from Friday onwards meetings would start specifically for Uttar Pradesh and continue for next four days.,” said a senior party leader.

Sources said that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi aggressively holding rallies across Uttar Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s focus will also be here and leaders are trying to access the regions best suited for his public meetings.

Asked about the views expressed by the office bearer regarding probability of alliance, Bakshi said that most workers are of the view that Congress should contest on its own.