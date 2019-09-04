To leave or not to leave Congress: Loyalists authorise Bhupinder Singh Hooda to decide

The loyalists of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda have left the decision over his next political move to Hooda himself. Now, the former CM has to decide whether he wants to remain with the Congress or part ways with the party. The decision was taken by a 100-member committee, that includes MLAs and other leaders backing Hooda, during its meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The panel said that Hooda should take a call after taking the opinion of every member, a close associate of Hooda and spokesperson of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee Ran Singh Mann told The Indian Express. Later, Hooda met the members one by one and asked their opinion about future course of action during a three-hour long process.

“I have held extensive discussions with the leaders and have heard their views. They have authorised me to take a final decision on the leadership issue. A final call will be taken soon,” Hooda told PTI.

According to Congress sources, the party leadership was not inclined to make him the state Congress chief and wants to replace Tanwar with a Dalit and Rajya Sabha MP, Selja. Sources close to Hooda said that they have assured the former Chief Minister that they would back him no matter what decision he takes. The Hooda faction has support of 13 MLAs out of 17 Congress MLAs in the 90-member Assembly.

Hooda loyalists have been demanding removal of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Ashok Tanwar for the past few years, but the Congress High Command is giving a cold shoulder to their demand. Ultimately, Hooda had held a huge rally at Rohtak on August 18 in which he had formed a committee consisting over 30 members.

Later, the number of members was increased to over 100 to give representation to each part of the state. Most of these members are seen as candidates of Hooda faction for the upcoming Assembly polls, if he finally forms a new party. Sources said the committee members have urged Hooda to take a call on next course of action soon as the Assembly elections are approaching fast.

(WITH INPUTS FROM PTI)