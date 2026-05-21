To improve train safety, Railways to deploy AI surveillance and strengthen field intelligence

AI surveillance and cyber security initiatives are being expanded by Indian Railways to strengthen safety, monitoring and operational efficiency across train networks. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways safety improvements, Train safety: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday highlighted measures such as strengthening cyber security, upgrading camera specifications and deploying AI-based surveillance and monitoring systems to ensure safer train operations. Chairing a high-level security review meeting at Rail Bhawan, Vaishnaw also emphasised the need to strengthen intelligence-gathering mechanisms from the field through an improved reporting system.

The meeting comes in the wake of several reported incidents over last few days, including fire-related cases on trains and the emerging of involvement of anti-social elements during the initial probe into multiple incidents.

“Indian Railways has taken these incidents seriously and the RPF is actively probing them. In several cases, prompt and proactive action by Railways helped avert major eventualities,” the Ministry of Railways said.