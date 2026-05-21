To improve train safety, Railways to deploy AI surveillance and strengthen field intelligence

Indian Railways safety improvements, Train safety:Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday highlighted measures such as strengthening cyber security, upgrading camera specifications and deploying AI-based surveillance and monitoring systems to ensure safer train operations. Chairing a high-level security review meeting at Rail Bhawan, Vaishnaw also emphasised the need to strengthen intelligence-gathering mechanisms from the field through an improved reporting system.
The meeting comes in the wake of several reported incidents over last few days, including fire-related cases on trains and the emerging of involvement of anti-social elements during the initial probe into multiple incidents.
“Indian Railways has taken these incidents seriously and the RPF is actively probing them. In several cases, prompt and proactive action by Railways helped avert major eventualities,” the Ministry of Railways said.
The national transporter also plans to encourage passengers to actively support efforts to curb anti-social activities during their journey and while waiting at railway station premises. “Railways has thus urged passengers to remain alert and vigilant while travelling. Any suspicious activity or suspicious person noticed on railway premises should be immediately reported on the Railway helpline number 139.
Discussions during the security review meeting focused on strengthening intelligence gathering mechanisms from the field through an improved reporting system. Emphasis was also laid on enhancing technology-driven security systems, expanding CCTV coverage across the railway network, and improving operational security coordination between Railway Board headquarters and field zones,” it added.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More