To improve punctuality, Railways revises timings of over 100 trains – Full list

Indian Railways train timing revised: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone has revised the timings of more than 100 trains connecting key destinations such as Delhi, Kolkata, Agartala, Anand Vihar Terminal, Gomti Nagar, Bengaluru and Sairang, among others. These include Mail, Express, Passenger, DMU and long-distance trains over the network.
The revised timings have also been implemented at important stations including Guwahati, Kamakhya, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, Dibrugarh, New Tinsukia, Rangiya, Silchar and Agartala.
According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, the revised timings have been introduced to improve punctuality, streamline train operations and enhance convenience for passengers.
“Several Passenger and DMU services in Assam and Tripura have also been rescheduled to ensure better connectivity and smoother train movement across sections of the zone.
The revised schedules are expected to reduce operational delays, improve sectional running time management and provide better punctuality for passengers travelling on both short-distance and long-distance services,” he said.
Sharma further said that the changes will also help in maintaining improved connections at major junctions and terminals. He also advised the passengers to verify the revised timings before commencing their journey through NTES, PRS enquiry systems or nearest railway stations.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More