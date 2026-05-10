To improve punctuality, Railways revises timings of over 100 trains – Full list

Indian Railways train timing revised: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone has revised the timings of more than 100 trains connecting key destinations such as Delhi, Kolkata, Agartala, Anand Vihar Terminal, Gomti Nagar, Bengaluru and Sairang, among others. These include Mail, Express, Passenger, DMU and long-distance trains over the network.

The revised timings have also been implemented at important stations including Guwahati, Kamakhya, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, Dibrugarh, New Tinsukia, Rangiya, Silchar and Agartala.

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According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, the revised timings have been introduced to improve punctuality, streamline train operations and enhance convenience for passengers.