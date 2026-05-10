To improve punctuality, Railways revises timings of over 100 trains – Full list

Indian Railways has revised timings of more than 100 trains to improve punctuality. Check routes and full list.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMay 10, 2026 06:51 PM IST
Indian Railways revises timings of over 100 trains (Image: NFR)Indian Railways revises timings of over 100 trains (Image: NFR)
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Indian Railways train timing revised: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone has revised the timings of more than 100 trains connecting key destinations such as Delhi, Kolkata, Agartala, Anand Vihar Terminal, Gomti Nagar, Bengaluru and Sairang, among others. These include Mail, Express, Passenger, DMU and long-distance trains over the network.

The revised timings have also been implemented at important stations including Guwahati, Kamakhya, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, Dibrugarh, New Tinsukia, Rangiya, Silchar and Agartala.

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According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, the revised timings have been introduced to improve punctuality, streamline train operations and enhance convenience for passengers.

“Several Passenger and DMU services in Assam and Tripura have also been rescheduled to ensure better connectivity and smoother train movement across sections of the zone.

The revised schedules are expected to reduce operational delays, improve sectional running time management and provide better punctuality for passengers travelling on both short-distance and long-distance services,” he said.

Sharma further said that the changes will also help in maintaining improved connections at major junctions and terminals. He also advised the passengers to verify the revised timings before commencing their journey through NTES, PRS enquiry systems or nearest railway stations.

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Railways changes schedule of over 100 trains; Check full list

Indian Railways Changes Schedule of Over 100 Trains

Check Full List — Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)
109 Trains affected
NFR Northeast Frontier Railway
Schedule Timing changes
Showing all 109 trains
Full Train List Scroll to view all
No trains found matching your search.
1
Silchar – New Tinsukia
15641
🚊
2
New Tinsukia – Silchar
15642
🚊
3
New Tinsukia – SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express
25502
🚊
4
Guwahati – New Bongaigaon Passenger
55818
🚊
5
Murkongselek – Dekargaon Express
15814
🚊
6
Dibrugarh – Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat Express
15949
🚊
7
Dibrugarh – Chandigarh Express
15903
🚊
8
Agartala – Deoghar Express
15626
🚊
9
Tinsukia – Naharlagun Intercity
15907
🚊
10
Naharlagun – Tinsukia Intercity
15908
🚊
11
Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express
20505
🚊
12
LTT – Dibrugarh Express
15945
🚊
13
Dibrugarh – LTT Express
15946
🚊
14
Tinsukia – Naharlagun Intercity
15911
🚊
15
Naharlagun – Tinsukia Intercity
15912
🚊
16
New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express
20504
🚊
17
Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express
20503
🚊
18
Kolkata – Silghat Town Express
13181
🚊
19
Silghat Town – Kolkata Express
13182
🚊
20
Firozpur Cantt – Agartala Express
14620
🚊
21
Agartala – Firozpur Cantt Express
14619
🚊
22
Sealdah – Silchar Kanchenjungha Express
13175
🚊
23
Naharlagun – Guwahati Shatabdi Express
12087
🚊
24
Guwahati – Naharlagun Shatabdi Express
12088
🚊
25
Dibrugarh – Rajendra Nagar Terminal Express
13281
🚊
26
Silchar – New Delhi Express
14037
🚊
27
Ledo – Rangiya Express
15968
🚊
28
New Bongaigaon – Guwahati Passenger
55801
🚊
29
Guwahati – Dibrugarh Express
15669
🚊
30
Dibrugarh – Guwahati Express
15670
🚊
31
Anand Vihar Terminal – Sairang Rajdhani Express
20508
🚊
32
Sairang – Anand Vihar Terminal Express
20507
🚊
33
Rangiya – New Tinsukia Express
15927
🚊
34
New Tinsukia – Rangiya Express
15928
🚊
35
Lalgarh – Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express
15910
🚊
36
Dibrugarh – Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express
15909
🚊
37
Alipurduar – Silghat Town Express
15417
🚊
38
Silghat Town – Alipurduar Express
15418
🚊
39
Haldibari – Bamanhat Intercity Express
15467
🚊
40
Rangiya – Rangapara North Passenger
55893
🚊
41
Agartala – Narangi Express
15649
🚊
42
Naharlagun – Anand Vihar Terminal AC Express
22411
🚊
43
New Jalpaiguri – Anand Vihar Terminal Express
15725
🚊
44
Anand Vihar Terminal – New Jalpaiguri Express
15726
🚊
45
Kolkata – Agartala Garib Rath Express
12501
🚊
46
Agartala – Kolkata Garib Rath Express
22502
🚊
47
Guwahati – Sairang Express
15609
🚊
48
Sairang – Guwahati Express
15610
🚊
49
Lumding – Guwahati Passenger
55602
🚊
50
Guwahati – Dekargaon Express
15815
🚊
51
Dekargaon – Guwahati Express
15816
🚊
52
Dekargaon – Rangapara North Passenger
55824
🚊
53
Howrah – Katihar Express
13033
🚊
54
Kolkata – Sairang Express
13125
🚊
55
Sairang – Kolkata Express
13126
🚊
56
Udaipur City – New Jalpaiguri Express
19601
🚊
57
Anand Vihar Terminal – Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express
20502
🚊
58
Agartala – Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express
20501
🚊
59
Udaipur City – Kamakhya Express
19615
🚊
60
Kamakhya – Udaipur City Express
19616
🚊
61
Tambaram – Silghat Town Express
15629
🚊
62
Thiruvananthapuram Central – Silchar Express
15607
🚊
63
Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express
15608
🚊
64
Coimbatore – Silchar Express
15627
🚊
65
Silchar – Coimbatore Express
15628
🚊
66
Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express
22504
🚊
67
LTT – Agartala Express
15659
🚊
68
Agartala – LTT Express
15660
🚊
69
Charlapalli – Silchar Express
15645
🚊
70
Silchar – Charlapalli Express
15646
🚊
71
Guwahati – Shokhuvi Passenger
55606
🚊
72
Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya North East Express
12506
🚊
73
Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express
15961
🚊
74
Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup Express
15962
🚊
75
Amritsar – New Tinsukia Express
15934
🚊
76
New Tinsukia – Amritsar Express
15933
🚊
77
Delhi – Kamakhya Brahmaputra Mail
15657
🚊
78
Kolkata – Radhikapur Express
13145
🚊
79
Sabroom – Agartala DMU
75681
🚊
80
Agartala – Sabroom DMU
75690
🚊
81
New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati Intercity
15675
🚊
82
Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri Intercity
15676
🚊
83
Agartala – Karimganj DMU
75679
🚊
84
Sairang – Silchar Passenger
55670
🚊
85
Tinsukia – Lumding Express
75602
🚊
86
Mairabari – Guwahati Passenger
55604
🚊
87
New Jalpaiguri – Bongaigaon Express
15703
🚊
88
Bongaigaon – New Jalpaiguri Express
15704
🚊
89
Maishashan – Silchar Passenger
55661
🚊
90
Guwahati – Silghat Town DMU
75729
🚊
91
Silghat Town – Guwahati DMU
75730
🚊
92
Haibargaon – Guwahati DMU
75728
🚊
93
Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express
15959
🚊
94
Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup Express
15960
🚊
95
New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express
12424
🚊
96
Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express
12423
🚊
97
Alipurduar – Mariani Express
15769
🚊
98
Mariani – Alipurduar Express
15770
🚊
99
Guwahati – Silchar Express
15615
🚊
100
Silchar – Guwahati Express
15616
🚊
101
Guwahati – Ledo Express
15603
🚊
102
Ledo – Guwahati Express
15604
🚊
103
Guwahati – Dullabcherra Express
15617
🚊
104
Dullabcherra – Guwahati Express
15618
🚊
105
Silchar – Dharmanagar Passenger
55677
🚊
106
Dharmanagar – Silchar Passenger
55678
🚊
107
Silchar – Dullabcherra Passenger
55688
🚊
108
Rangiya – Murkongselek Express
15895
🚊
109
Naharlagun – Shokhuvi Donyi Polo Express
15818
🚊
Source: Northeast Frontier Railway
Express InfoGenIE

 

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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