‘To impress bosses in Delhi’: Sonam Wangchuk on Ladakh L-G’s warning to him over ‘honorary cockroach’ remark

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday responded to Ladakh Lieutenant Governor’s comments “warning” him against repeated rallies and protests following his “honorary cockroach” remark.

In a video statement issued late Thursday, Wangchuk said it seems that the L-G’s comments were intended to “impress bosses in Delhi”.

He stressed that if the L-G is keen on creating an environment of mutual trust for constructive dialogue in Ladakh, “He should engage in peace building and trust building.”

After a meeting with Sonam Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo at Lok Niwas on Tuesday, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena had said that he had urged Wangchuk to reconsider his statements on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP, a satirical and viral social media movement) and to “abjure from weaving a misleading and provocative narrative, which vitiates public discourse”.