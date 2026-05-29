‘To impress bosses in Delhi’: Sonam Wangchuk on Ladakh L-G’s warning to him over ‘honorary cockroach’ remark
What the L-G didn’t realise was that he was saying these things to the person who had been arrested under the NSA about eight months back on similar charges: Wangchuk on his meeting with Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday responded to Ladakh Lieutenant Governor’s comments “warning” him against repeated rallies and protests following his “honorary cockroach” remark.
In a video statement issued late Thursday, Wangchuk said it seems that the L-G’s comments were intended to “impress bosses in Delhi”.
He stressed that if the L-G is keen on creating an environment of mutual trust for constructive dialogue in Ladakh, “He should engage in peace building and trust building.”
After a meeting with Sonam Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo at Lok Niwas on Tuesday, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena had said that he had urged Wangchuk to reconsider his statements on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP, a satirical and viral social media movement) and to “abjure from weaving a misleading and provocative narrative, which vitiates public discourse”.
On Thursday, Wangchuk said his meeting with the L-G had taken place in a conducive atmosphere, and that he was surprised by the statement the L-G made afterwards. “During our meeting, he brought up his concerns around the CJP. I informed him that I consider this (CJP) a creative expression and the government should not feel insecure about it, but should hear them out.”
Wangchuk went on to say that the L-G explained that “the CJP is a foreign conspiracy with fewer members from India than from abroad. That they were being run from Pakistan, Bangladesh and America.”
“What the L-G didn’t realise was that he was saying these things to the person who had been arrested under the NSA about eight months back on similar charges. Similar stories were constructed about my ‘links’ with Pakistan, China or the Soros foundation,” Wangchuk said.
Story continues below this ad
He went on to say that if “it is indeed proven that the majority of CJP supporters are from abroad” then he would reconsider his support. However, he added that even if 70% of the CJP members — those who have joined the social media movement — are from India, then, “I would say that at least in the sphere of creative expression and protest, India is a vishwaguru.”
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More