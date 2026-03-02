To hit back, Iran draws from its massive, diverse arsenal of missiles and drones

According to open-source studies, Iran’s long-range missiles, with a range of 2,000 km, include Sejil, Ghadr, Khorramshahr and Kheibar.

In response to the ongoing strikes carried out against it by Israel and the US, Iran launched waves of drones and missiles targeting Israeli territory and US-linked assets in the Gulf.

Iran started developing its missile programme during the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s and its stockpile has since grown in scale and diversity. Here’s a look at Iran’s diverse and massive drone, ballistic and cruise missile arsenal.

Ballistic Missile Arsenal

Ballistic missiles work by taking a parabolic path through the atmosphere, and travel faster than drones and cruise missiles. They are usually harder to intercept. Iran possesses a substantial range of Short-Range Ballistic Missiles (SRBMs), Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles (MRBMs) and potentially Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBMs). Most of these have the capability to hit other West Asian countries, while European countries such as Britain, France and Germany fall within the range of Iran’s medium-range missiles. The US, however, remains out of range.