To help women hit by violence, Centre plans one-stop centres in 9 countries

THE MINISTRY of Women and Child Development (WCD) announced on Tuesday that it will set up One-Stop Centres (OSC) — the Ministry’s scheme aimed at supporting women affected by violence in public and private spaces — in foreign missions in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs. The first 10 OSCs will be introduced in Australia, Canada, Singapore, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Senior officials in the ministry pointed out that the countries have been identified by the MEA based on the Indian diaspora population and that these centres will be run by the MEA, though they will be funded by the WCD Ministry.

“This is to help women overseas, who are victims of violence or are simply stuck due to particular situations. They can now approach these centres for immediate as well as non-immediate support including legal aid, medical support and counselling,” said a senior official.

There are currently 700 One-Stop Centres in the country. The WCD Ministry plans to add 300 more such centres across the country this year.

The ministry also announced a fund of Rs 74 crore under the Nirbhaya fund for rape victims who are minors.