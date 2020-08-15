To help senior citizens, IMA gives doctors’ database to Kolkata Police

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said, Doctors’ numbers should be available in each jurisdiction for emergency situations. (Representational)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has provided a list of nearly 200 doctors, who will be at the disposal of senior citizens living alone in the city, to Kolkata Police.

State Secretary of IMA’s West Bengal Chapter and Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen said, “We have given names of two to four doctors and their contact numbers to 66 police stations. Police with the help of these doctors can arrange initial treatment for elderly people in case of any medical emergency.”

He added, “Recently, a meeting was held at Kolkata Municipal Corporation and was attended by Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim and Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma. It was decided during the meeting that more surveillance will be provided to the elderly persons living in the city. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also issued similar order.”

Sen further said, “We did not share doctors’ details with five police stations, under the limits of which the number of households is almost nil.”

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said, “This database has been made for the elderly people in the city, but will help everybody in general.

Doctors’ numbers should be available in each jurisdiction for emergency situations.”

The West Bengal government has already decided to create a database of elderly persons living in Howrah, Kolkata and Bidhannagar commissionarate areas to provide support during the pandemic. They will conduct a survey of senior citizen living in flats and housing societies in these three commissionarate areas to check on them regularly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd