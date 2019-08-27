To fly Amit Shah, Kargil hero fakes mail, BSF opens probe

A Kargil War hero from the Indian Air Force is under investigation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Delhi Police for alleged impersonation and misrepresention of facts in a bid to fly the aircraft of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertising

The probe was ordered when the BSF Air Wing, which flies the Union Home Minister, found that Wing Commander (retd) J S Sangwan, a BSF pilot, had allegedly impersonated his superior and sent emails to manufacturing giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T). In the emails, Sangwan allegedly recommended himself and even mentioned his own phone number for verification calls.

The emails to L&T requested that Sangwan be given a chance to fly L&T aircraft and recommended him too, saying he was a trained Embraer pilot with Pilot-in-Command (PIC) grading with over 4,000 flying hours. L&T agreed to let him pilot its flight from Chennai to Delhi to Mumbai in July.

But the plan unravelled a day before he was to leave for Chennai. Then, L&T called the BSF Air Wing office for some clarifications only to be told that the BSF had made no such recommendation. The BSF also stated that Sangwan was not rated even as a co-pilot, let alone as PIC.

Advertising

A preliminary enquiry by the BSF has now found that the officer was allegedly trying to clock in enough flying hours on an Embraer so that he could quickly begin to fly the Home Minister. For any VIP flying, a pilot needs a minimum of 500 hours of flying under his belt. And to fly the Home Minister, the requirement is in excess of 1,000 hours.

A complaint has also been filed with the Domestic Airport police station in Delhi. “We have sent a notice to the BSF to provide us all relevant documents and the CCTV footage of the computer room from where the mail was sent,” investigating officer Sub Inspector Anuj Sharma told The Indian Express.

BSF ADG S S Chahar said, “It is a very serious matter. We are exploring all angles in this case. A thorough investigation will be carried out and anyone found guilty will be handed the strictest of punishments. All cooperation is being extended to the police as well.”

The police complaint flags flight safety as a concern in this misrepresentation case. “…my identity has been used with mala fide intentions for passing misleading/wrong information to private operators which could have resulted in violation of flight safety as per DGCA norms/IAF rules for utilising the privileges of licenses in DGCA or various ratings in the IAF,” states the police complaint filed by Wing Commander Praveen Agarwal, Commandant of the BSF Air Wing.

Sangwan, who won a medal during the 1999 Kargil War flying a MiG 21, and was also part of the medium multi-role aircraft evaluation programme, told The Indian Express that he did write the emails on behalf of Agarwal but contended that the entire episode was a result of “misunderstanding” and that he had done it in “good faith”.

“I am a military PIC. All I am trying to do is convert this to a civil PIC. And then I have given my mobile number in only one of the mails. In the mail written on behalf of Agarwal, I have given his mobile number. I had nothing to hide,” he said.

Sangwan asserted he had not violated any rules. “I don’t have PIC rating under DGCA. Otherwise, I have flown as a captain in the military. I cannot fly VIPs as PIC. I have been here for the last two years and I have still not been rated. I want to fly VIPs as PIC and that’s why I am trying to fly outside of BSF as I need certain hours. In the Air Force, I would have got it in one year. But here, I haven’t clocked it in two years. Somebody doesn’t want it to happen,” he said.

He also said he was doing so in the service of the nation as otherwise he could have got five times the salary flying commercial aircraft. “When an Anna Hazare tries to change things, we begin to find fault with his ways. I could have just sat and made money. But I am doing it so that BSF has more pilots who can fly VIP,” Sangwan said.

Since the BSF Air Wing does not have its own pilots of the grading required to fly VIPs, serving and retired IAF pilots routinely join the organisation. However, since it involves civilian flying, IAF pilots have to go through rigorous Embraer training in France and then have to pass the IAF’s Air Crew Examination Board exams – written and practical – to quality and get rated as pilots.

Since the Air Wing is unable to afford such flying hours, it offers its pilots to fly corporate Embraer aircraft free of cost. BSF sources said Sangwan had not been rated as a PIC and could not have been allowed to fly an Embraer.

According to Agarwal’s complaint, a mail was written to L&T on behalf of Alt Account Manager of the BSF Air Wing offering Sangwan’s services. A second mail was written on Agarwal’s behalf on June 26 highlighting Sangwan’s experience and abilities.

It described Sangwan as an “accomplished pilot” from an Air Force background with “4000h of total flying experience spanning over 24 years of active flying career”. The mail said he had been an instructor in the Air Force and “is a PIC on Emb 135 BJ being flown by BSF under IAF rules”. It further said the pilot did not need “special training flying”.

On July 6, L&T contacted Agarwal through his office for clarifications. “On 6 July, 19, I received a call from operations manager, L&T …that somebody with my name has been corresponding with the company for the past 10 days WG Cmdr JS Sangwan had a scheduled flight on 08 July, 19 based on my request. …I never did any correspondence (with L&T),” the complaint stated.

Advertising

The complaint also notes that all mails after being sent had been deleted and BSF had to retrieve them from the trash folder.