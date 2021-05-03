To fight virus, Punjab, others take lockdown, curbs route

There are no curbs on the nursing homes and laboratories, latest guidelines issued by Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal said.

Two days after Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ruled out a lockdown, Punjab on Sunday imposed stricter Covid curbs by shutting down all the shops, except those selling essential items, till May 15.

The shops selling essential items, including chemists, those selling milk, bread, vegetables, dairy, poultry, and mobile repairs shops will be allowed to remain open. There are no curbs on the nursing homes and laboratories, latest guidelines issued by Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal said.

The government has appealed to farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws not to organise protest marches and restrict presence to token numbers at toll plazas, petrol pumps and malls.

The guidelines also state that all four-wheelers will not be allowed to seat more than 2 passengers. No pillion riders on scooters/bikes, except those from the same family, will be allowed. Vehicles carrying patients to hospitals are exempted.

All government offices and banks will work at 50 per cent strength. Nobody will be allowed to enter the state by air, rail or road without a Covid-negative report, not more than 72 hours old, or vaccination certificate of at least one dose, over two weeks old.

Sabzi mandis will be allowed to open only to wholesalers, who would have to ensure social distancing and all other Covid protocols.

Villages have been asked to organise thikri pehras to ensure night curfew and weekend curfew orders are complied with.

Religious places also will be closed at 6 pm.

The government has also decided that it will mandatorily conduct RT-PCR test of rerhiwallas and vendors.

Punjab has already imposed night and weekend curfew in the state. The curfew starts at 6 pm and ends at till 5 am. There is a complete lockdown on Saturday and Sundays and only shops selling essential items are allowed to open.

14-day lockdown in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Sunday announced a 14-day lockdown, starting May 5.

During the lockdown, slated to go on till May 14, residents will be allowed to step out to shops within 500 metres of their homes to buy vegetables between 6 am and 12 noon. Healthcare services will remain open and those eligible for Covid-19 vaccination can visit inoculation sites.

Inter-state bus services have been halted for the lockdown period but inter-state rail and air services will continue to operate. Intra-state public transport and cab aggregators also not be allowed to operate however, passengers can hire private taxis from airports and railway stations after showing their travel documents.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday also declared working journalists in the state as frontline Covid warriors. ENS

Goa extends curbs till May 10

Panaji: The Goa government on Sunday announced that restrictions imposed in the state to contain the spread of Covid-19 will be in force till May 10. The government’s four-day lockdown was in force until the morning of May 3.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Sunday that restrictions, including closure of casinos, bars, cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools and educational institutions, will remain in place.

Sawant said weddings will be permitted with only 50 people and last rites can be attended by 20 people. Shops and establishments may remain open from 7 am to 7 pm. While restaurants were allowed to carry out business at 50 percent capacity during the same hours, deliveries are allowed throughout the day. ENS