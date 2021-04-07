To fight vaccine hesitancy, Punjab health dept comes up with a special play — Teeke Naal Jit

‘Teeke Naal Jit — Victory with Vaccine’, an informative short play about the importance of vaccination drive against Coronavirus is being staged in the villages of block Kalanaur in Gurdaspur.

The play is directed by Senior Medical Officer, Kalanaur, Dr Lakhwinder Singh Athwal and scripted by Block Extension Educator, Naveen Kalia.

Despite rising number of case in Punjab, health authorities have been finding it difficult to convince people to get vaccine shots. Not only common people, but large number of health workers had declined to take the vaccine.

Officials have picked actors from villages itself and are also using peer educators, who are part Rashtriya Kishore Swasthya Karyakaram (RKSK), in their cast. The team Tuesday staged a play at Naranwali village of district Gurdaspur.

SMO Dr Athwal said: ‘’We are taking every action to promote vaccination in the block so we are using tool of art for motivating people.”

He added: ‘’We have planned that we will stage our play in various villages of the block especially where we will receive less response to vaccination drive in coming days.”

Block Educator Naveen Kalia said: ‘’The play is about a local boy who promotes vaccination despite agitation from some of his friends. He manages to convince his villagers to stand against rumours about vaccination drive and ask them to believe only those things which they themselves witness instead of listening to others.”

He said: ‘’It might be the first play where actors follow social distancing and wear masks while staging it.”

The play presents a simple story of two men – Beera, who believes that vaccination is important, and Shinda, who opposes his decision and presents various ‘false claims’ about vaccination.

While Beera gets vaccinated, Shinda tests positive for Covid-19. In the end, Shinda admits that if he had gone for vaccination he could have avoided contracting the virus. The play ends with all actors raising the slogan: “Corona nu Harauna hai….Tikakaran Karauna Hai”