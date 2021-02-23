To explain laws, AIMPLB to launch webseries and journal

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday announced that it would soon launch a legal journal in Urdu and English, and a webseries to spread awareness about Sharia and Indian laws, and explain court judgments to Muslims.

The decision was taken during a board meeting led by its president Mohd Rabey Hasani Nadvi.

“The working committee of AIMPLB passed a resolution to start a Sharia awareness webseries. It also decided to start a legal journal in the Urdu and English languages,” read a tweet from AIMPLB’s handle.

The working committee of @AIMPLB_Official passed a resolution to start a Sharia awareness web series. It also decided to start issuing a legal journal in Urdu and English languages. pic.twitter.com/Q80Nmr9Bn2 — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) February 21, 2021

Speaking to The Indian Express, AIMPLB general secretary Syed Mohammad Wali Rahmani said the idea behind the web series was to spread awareness on legal issues for Muslims. “The series will be done in an interview-discussion format… The series will analyse high court and supreme court judgments so that common people can understand them. Not just Sharia, we will also focus on the country’s laws and judgments,” said Rahmani.

According to a statement issued by the Board, board member Asma Zehra has been tasked with preparing a blueprint for the webseries. Lawyer members like Yusuf Hatim Muchhala, Zafaryab Jilani and M R Shamshad “endorsed this suggestion, and said they will give it their time”.

Advocate M R Shamshad has been asked to prepare a plan for the legal journal in English and Urdu and “present it to the general secretary”.

In the meeting, the issue of safeguarding Waqf properties was also discussed and a campaign in this regard will be launched across the country.

“…The Waqf Act was prepared and approved after a lot of hard work. It has provisions to safeguard Waqf properties from being sold. But efforts are being made from several quarters to make changes to these provisions, which can threaten the safeguarding of Waqf properties. So, it was decided that for the safety of Waqf properties, a campaign should be launched across the country,” read the statement issued in Urdu.

The board said it was fighting cases related to Waqf properties “in its full capacity”.