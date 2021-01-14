To ensure safety, new system will register MP youth stepping out for work: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government Wednesday said it was working on setting up a system for the safety and security of men and women going outside the state for livelihood purposes.

The system would be put in place by the home department in consultation with other departments, it said.

“The state will have all information about the medium through which our sons and daughters go outside, and the nature of work for which they are being taken. The youth, in turn, will also have information on whom they can get in touch with first if they are in distress,” said a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Under the new system, the state government would start a registration facility. “In case if someone is insecure or is missing, the administration will be able to take immediate action and ensure safety,” the CMO said.

The Indian Express had reported Tuesday that under the proposed system any woman moving out of her house for work will register herself at the local police station, and she will be tracked for her safety.

The state government clarified Wednesday that the intention of the proposed system was not to track or put restrictions on those leaving the state for work. “The one and only objective is to ensure security of our youth and the system will be for the benefit of both men and women,” it said.

Speaking at the launch of a 15-day awareness program ‘Samman’ aimed at protection of women on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I would like to tell my police friends, Town Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Station House Officer, Head Constable, Constable, Chief Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, or Superintendent of Police or any other higher officer. Children should not be ‘lost’ any more, this is what we should work towards. We are trying to give it a final shape. Someone goes out as labour or for work, then they will be first registered at the district. If they are going outside the district, then we are developing a system that at least the gram panchayat is in the know. If they are going outside the state, then the registration will be done at the district about where this son/ daughter is headed. Daughters disappearing when they head out for work will not be accepted in Madhya Pradesh. For this, the home department will take the lead and will coordinate with all other departments to develop a system that the village panchayat would know and those stepping out of state, the district administration would know. Their numbers will be available and information about where they went and who took them will be available. The daughters would know whom and where to call when in distress and their parents would also. We will set right such people so that our daughters do not disappear.”