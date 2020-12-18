To encourage youth to opt for armed forces, MLF showcases docus on war exploits, Rafale

Among others, documentaries on “Battle of Kohima”, “Operation Meghdoot”, “The legacy of the Gorkha soldier” and “The Rafale Aircraft” were showcased. (Twitter@@MilitaryLitFest)

The exploits of Indian soldiers, including how they captured Siachen glacier in 1984 or thwarted attempts by Japan to capture Kohima bridge in 1944, and the history of Gorkha soldiers were showcased Friday on the the opening day of fourth Military Literature Festival during a session ‘Clarion Call: Josh Aur Jasbah’.

During the virtual show, Major Bikramjeet and Aradhika, members of organising committee, informed that aim of the session is to highlight the sacrifices and bravery shown by our soldiers to motivate the youth to join the armed forces. Among others, documentaries on “Battle of Kohima”, “Operation Meghdoot”, “The legacy of the Gorkha soldier” and “The Rafale Aircraft” were showcased.

“The Battle of Kohima” detailed how during the second world war, the Japanese had attacked thrice to capture strategically important Kohima bridge, with the battle starting on April 4, 1944 and continuing till June 22. The soldiers of 4th Corps and the British soldiers, who were deputed in Imphal, had jointly given a befitting reply to the Japanese.

“Operation Meghdoot” was the codename given to a special operation carried by the Indian soldiers to capture Siachen glacier in Jammu and Kashmir area. This operation was launched on April 13, 1984 and holds special significance because it was carried out on one of the highest battlefields of the world. After it was captured, the area where Indian soldiers are deputed is known as Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL).

Th documentary “The Legacy of the Gorkha soldier”, showcased how Gorkha has become synonymous with bravery and firm commitment. It was due to their bravery that even Maharaja Ranjit Singh had deputed the Gorkha soldiers in his army. It was also highlighted that the training regimen for the Gorkha soldiers is very tough, due to which they are always successful in war.

The documentary on Rafale highlighted the capabilities of the latest fighter aircraft being inducted into the Indian Air Force. The jets can carry a payload of 4700 kgs and have a range of 300 kms. The first five Rafale jets have already been stationed at Ambala Air Force Base and the remaining would be delivered by France in 2021.

