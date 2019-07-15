To encourage students to read, Punjab education secy asks govt schools to organise ‘Library Langar’

STATE EDUCATION Secretary Krishan Kumar has urged government school teachers to dedicate a month — July 15 to August 15 — to ‘Library Langars’ in an attempt to help students inculcate the habit of reading.

Kumar said that the schools have been asked to organise ‘Library Langars’ to ensure that all books stored in library almirahs are made accessible to the students.

“Library Langars will not only inculcate reading habits but also encourage creativity and boost their understanding of topics from different subjects in their curriculum. Besides, the habit of reading books would also help promote our culture by bringing the students closer to our good traditions,” he added.

During his recent visits to various schools in Mohali, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts, Kumar said he had noticed that a treasure of knowledge in the shape of books was lying in the almirahs of libraries. He himself searched for books in the almirahs, distributed them among the students, and took feedback.

“The glowing faces of the students after having the books in their hands as well as the zeal to provide feedback about the stories read by them was a wonderful experience,” the education secretary said, adding that taking inspiration from some schools, school heads and committed teachers, the department had decided to dedicate the next 30 days to library books.