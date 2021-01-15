To detect new strain, KGMU begins genome sequencing of coronavirus

He added that a total of 17,671 patients have been cured in the district so far. (Representational)

With the increasing threat of mutations of novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) as observed in the United Kingdom and South Africa, the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow is going to start the genome sequencing of the coronavirus for the detection of any new strain in the country.

The exercise for the identification of any new mutations would not only assist in determining the variety and severity of the strain but would also help in providing better treatment and management of Covid-19, officials at the hospital said.

“We have tested samples of 10 patients suffering from coronavirus. Fortunately, not a single sample with new strain has been detected. After the purchase of the reagent kits required to analyse the genetic material of novel coronavirus, we will be able to test more samples every day. This sample test will only examine the new strain of coronavirus in the patient,” Dr Amita Jain, Head of Department of Microbiology at KGMU, said.

The genome sequencing is mandatory to check which strain is present in the patient suffering from Covid-19.

Earlier, the samples were sent to a Pune lab for identification of any new strain. But now after the availability of the reagent kits, samples will be examined in the state. Apart from KGMU, the genome sequencing study will also begin at Bananas Hindu University, CDRI, and NBRI soon, officials said.