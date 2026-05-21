To decongest Delhi-Howrah route, Railways approves new line in Bihar worth Rs 962 crore

Delhi-Howrah main line: To decongest Delhi-Howrah main line, the Ministry of Railways has approved a third line project in Bihar worth Rs 962 crore. The 1531-km-long Delhi-Howrah railway route is one of high-density railway corridor in the country. Once completed, the third line project will boost rail capacity while improving operational flexibility and train punctuality. It is also expected to strengthen both passenger and freight movement across Eastern and Northern India.
Railway projects in Bihar: Third line project approved on Delhi-Howrah route
On May 19, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approved the third line project between Kiul and Jhajha to provide seamless movement of passenger and freight trains while supporting industrial growth and trade connectivity across the region. The 54-km-long section falls under the administrative control of East Central Railway’s Danapur Division.
Kiul-Jhajha railway line
According to the Railways, the existing double-line section between Kiul and Jhajha is currently operating beyond its optimal capacity utilisation, and traffic demand on the corridor is expected to rise further in the coming years, necessitating additional infrastructure augmentation. It added that the proposed 54 km third line project will significantly improve line capacity, reduce congestion and facilitate smoother movement of both passenger and freight trains.
The Kiul-Jhajha railway line serves as a crucial link between the Kolkata and Haldia ports and Raxaul/Nepal. It also carries significant freight traffic linked to major industrial units such as Barh STPP, Jawahar STPP and the Birganj ICD.
“With rising traffic demand on this strategic corridor, the project is expected to provide long-term infrastructure support for both passenger and freight operations,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More