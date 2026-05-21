To decongest Delhi-Howrah route, Railways approves new line in Bihar worth Rs 962 crore

Delhi-Howrah main line: To decongest Delhi-Howrah main line, the Ministry of Railways has approved a third line project in Bihar worth Rs 962 crore. The 1531-km-long Delhi-Howrah railway route is one of high-density railway corridor in the country. Once completed, the third line project will boost rail capacity while improving operational flexibility and train punctuality. It is also expected to strengthen both passenger and freight movement across Eastern and Northern India.

Railway projects in Bihar: Third line project approved on Delhi-Howrah route

On May 19, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approved the third line project between Kiul and Jhajha to provide seamless movement of passenger and freight trains while supporting industrial growth and trade connectivity across the region. The 54-km-long section falls under the administrative control of East Central Railway’s Danapur Division.