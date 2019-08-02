To curb air pollution, Indian Army launches e-cars for New Delhi officials

In its bid to combat air pollution in the national capital, the Indian Army has launched an ecological friendly initiative to use ‘e-cars’ for its officials based in New Delhi. According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, the move comes in view of the rising level of air pollution in the city.

The initiative is in partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and is a joint venture of the central PSUs under the Ministry of Power, the release added.

The drive, which the Army said was visualised on World Environment Day (June 5), was launched Thursday, with 10 E-cars being shipped in the first batch to the Army personnel.

“Army plans to operate the first batch of 10 E-Cars as a pilot project and develop further on this initiative and increase the number of E Cars in Delhi to ensure economy, efficiency and minimal emissions,” the release stated.

“Army’s initiative in encouraging these electric vehicles will go a long way in the further development of this technology and its adoption for the general public in near future.”