To counter protest against J&K government, Omar Abdullah’s party has a plan – gherao BJP offices

With the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir announcing a ‘Secretariat Gherao’ on Wednesday to press for “attention to recruitment and employment” concerns, the ruling National Conference has planned a counter move.

The National Conference on Tuesday said that it will hold a peaceful gherao of BJP offices in Srinagar and Jammu to demand accountability for the promises made by the Union government in Parliament and before the Supreme Court with regard to J&K.

Saying that the mandate of people of J&K is not a “blank cheque”, the National Conference said that the same should be respected.

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“The National Conference will peacefully gherao the BJP headquarters in Srinagar and Jammu tomorrow (Wednesday), demanding accountability for the promises made by the Union government in Parliament and before the Supreme Court of India,” J&K’s ruling party said on Tuesday. “Our demands are clear: Constitutional guarantees, restoration of statehood, clearance of reservation file, and justice for people of J&K.”