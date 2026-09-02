To counter protest against J&K government, Omar Abdullah’s party has a plan – gherao BJP offices

Saying that the mandate of people is not a “blank cheque”, the National Conference said it will hold a peaceful gherao of BJP offices in Srinagar and Jammu to demand accountability for the promises made by the Centre in Parliament and before the Supreme Court with regard to J&K.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarSep 2, 2026 05:20 AM IST
To counter protest against J&K government, Omar's party has a plan – gherao BJP officesJammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (AP Photo/File)
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With the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir announcing a ‘Secretariat Gherao’ on Wednesday to press for “attention to recruitment and employment” concerns, the ruling National Conference has planned a counter move.

The National Conference on Tuesday said that it will hold a peaceful gherao of BJP offices in Srinagar and Jammu to demand accountability for the promises made by the Union government in Parliament and before the Supreme Court with regard to J&K.

Saying that the mandate of people of J&K is not a “blank cheque”, the National Conference said that the same should be respected.

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“The National Conference will peacefully gherao the BJP headquarters in Srinagar and Jammu tomorrow (Wednesday), demanding accountability for the promises made by the Union government in Parliament and before the Supreme Court of India,” J&K’s ruling party said on Tuesday. “Our demands are clear: Constitutional guarantees, restoration of statehood, clearance of reservation file, and justice for people of J&K.”

The return of special status, restoration of statehood and rationalisation of reservation were the key election promises of the National Conference. While the National Conference government has accepted the recommendations made by the cabinet sub-committee for rationalisation of reservation, it says the file is pending before the Centre-appointed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for his assent.

Seek a fresh mandate on statehood: BJP

The National Conference’s plan to cordon the BJP offices in Jammu and Kashmir has come in reaction to BJP’s announcement that its workers will gherao the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K will organise a massive protest march against the J&K National Conference Government tomorrow, September 2, 2026,” BJP State Co-Media incharge Sajid Yousuf said. “Party leaders and workers will assemble at Clock Tower, Lal Chowk, Srinagar from where they will march towards the Civil Secretariat.”

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BJP said that its ‘Secretariat gherao’ would be led by the party’s J&K president Sat Shama and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma.

Reacting to the National Conference’s move, LoP Sharma challenged CM Omar Abdullah to seek a fresh mandate from the people for restoration of statehood. “The CM should seek a fresh mandate exclusively on the statehood issue and allow the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide whether they endorse his stand,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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