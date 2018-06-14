To counter ‘pariwarwad’ charges, Akhilesh Yadav decides to contest Lok Sabha polls from wife’s constituency

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav hold water tabs and addressing a press conference at state party head office in Lucknow on Wednesday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 13.06.2018 Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav hold water tabs and addressing a press conference at state party head office in Lucknow on Wednesday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 13.06.2018

With a year left for the general elections, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday announced that he will contest the polls next year from Kannauj, which is represented at present by wife Dimple Yadav, while his father Maulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri.

“I will contest from Kannauj while netaji (Mulayam) will contest from Mainpuri,” said Akhilesh at a meeting of SP workers at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

On being asked why is he contesting from his wife’s constituency, he said that the opposition has charged the SP with ‘pariwarwad’ (nepotism) due to which his wife Dimple Yadav will not contest the election this time.

To a question related to alliance and seat-sharing, he said, “With whosoever our alliance will take place, the party workers will ensure our victory and defeat of the BJP. This time, they will not get support of the people as they stand exposed. They only paid lip service to the people and did nothing on ground.”

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd