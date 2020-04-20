To contain virus spread, cops transferred to police stations near their home

Singh said that he has adjusted 40 such policemen in the district Saturday. (Representational Photo/ Nirmal Harindran) Singh said that he has adjusted 40 such policemen in the district Saturday. (Representational Photo/ Nirmal Harindran)

In an attempt to reduce chances of police personnel getting COVID-19 infection on duty, Mehsana police have decided to transfer officers to police stations near their residences in the district.

Mehsana district Superintendent of Police Manish Singh said currently police personnel’s major work includes bandobast on road for 12 hours.

“If a policeman has to stand on bandobast for 12 hours in Vadnagar, he can do it in Kadi, if that is closer to his residence,” Singh said. He added that there are a number of benefits of this initiative for the policeman like his/her travel time will be reduced and it will resultantly reduce his contact with people. At the same time, Singh said that this way the officer will also be in his comfort zone.

Singh said that he has adjusted 40 such policemen in the district Saturday. The total effective force of Mehsana police is around 1,300.

