To Combat Locust Attacks: Haryana uses drones to spray pesticides in Hisar, Mahendragarh

These drones could be deployed for spraying in fields, community land, sand dunes, tree tops, acacia plantation, or any other affected area, as required by the department,” said Sanjeev Kaushal, ACS (Agriculture). (Representational) These drones could be deployed for spraying in fields, community land, sand dunes, tree tops, acacia plantation, or any other affected area, as required by the department,” said Sanjeev Kaushal, ACS (Agriculture). (Representational)

In an attempt to tackle the ongoing locust attacks and prevent crop loss, Haryana’s Agriculture and Welfare Department Thursday used two drones in Hisar and Mahendragarh districts to spray pesticides. In the coming days, drones will be deployed for the aerial spray of pesticides in other affected areas.

“The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had given clearance for deploying the drones. Tenders have also been issued for engaging five more drones with minimum pay load capacity of 10 litres and flight operation capacity of at least four hours every day and for undertaking aerial spray operation in affected areas. These drones could be deployed for spraying in fields, community land, sand dunes, tree tops, acacia plantation, or any other affected area, as required by the department,” said Sanjeev Kaushal, ACS (Agriculture).

“The bid documents would be available on https://etenders.hry.nic.in up to 5pm on August 11, 2020. Earnest Money Deposit can be done up to 3 pm on August 10, and technical bid would be opened at 11am on August 12. Date and time of financial bid would be announced later,” Kaushal added.

According to him: “Agriculture department was putting in place several measures to control the swarms, including stocking additional quantities of pesticide Lamda Cyhalothrin 5 EC, deploying tractor-mounted spray pumps, and acquiring fogging machines. The preparatory measures have so far prevented significant losses in most areas during locust attacks in districts Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal, Sirsa, Nuh, Rewari, Bhiwani and Narnaul since June 26. The department is closely monitoring the situation, and urges farmers in the affected districts to stay alert.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd