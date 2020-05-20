To combat H1N1, Haryana launches statewide vaccination programme

Free-of-cost Hepatitis-B screening, diagnosis, and treatment will also now be available to the people of the state. Free-of-cost Hepatitis-B screening, diagnosis, and treatment will also now be available to the people of the state.

Even while the coronavirus cases have started increasing on a daily basis, the possibility of H1N1 that generally strikes post-Monsoon is haunting the state government of Haryana.

For this, Haryana Wednesday launched three health-related programmes including H1N1 vaccination campaign for healthcare workers, Hepatitis-B control programme under National Viral Hepatitis Control programme and eye donation centres in 21 district hospitals of the state. Free-of-cost Hepatitis-B screening, diagnosis, and treatment will also now be available to the people of the state.

Rajeev Arora, Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Health), said, “In India, since 2016 about 85,000 persons are being infected by the H1N1 virus and 4,900 deaths have occurred in the last few years. India usually witnesses two peaks, one during January to March and another in post Monsoon between August and October. This infection is primarily spread through respiratory droplets acquired through coughing, sneezing or touching an object having droplets on it. H1N1 infection can affect any age and gender.”

Raising concerns about corona-warriors, Arora added, “Health workers fall in the high-risk category and require special attention. Around 13,000 health workers across the state will be vaccinated as a campaign. For this, the vaccine that is planned to be used is a single dose vaccine and is effective for a period of one year. All the 22 districts in the state are being provided free H1N1 testing, diagnosis and treatment services already. Safety of health workers dealing with infections like H1N1 and Covid-19 is paramount.”

Elaborating on the Hepatitis-B control programme, he said: “In the first phase of Hepatitis-B control programme, newborns, pregnant women and inmates in state jails shall be covered. Also, it shall be implemented in districts like Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad.”

