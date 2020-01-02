To cement ties before Bihar polls, BJP may get JD(U) to join govt

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File)

At a time when its key ally JD(U) is giving mixed signals about its ties with the BJP on controversial issues, the BJP is keen to see that the regional party joins the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. According to sources in the party, the JD (U), which is the BJP’s partner in the ruling coalition in Bihar, has decided to join the Union Cabinet.

Sources said two senior JD(U) MPs, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, could be inducted into the Union government whenever Prime Minister Modi expands his Council of Ministers.

BJP leaders said the JD (U) becoming the part of the central government would “cement” the ties further ahead of the Bihar elections due later this year. BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah has already announced that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar would be the NDA’s CM candidate in the state polls. Party leaders had pointed out that the BJP wanted to avoid a triangular contest in Bihar, which they said could leave scope for the RJD to return as a formidable force.

But the recent developments after the BJP leadership’s push for NRC have left political observers confused and have even given fresh hopes to the Opposition for a political realignment in the state.

The JD(U) had voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill despite its initial objections to it in both Houses of Parliament last month.

JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor, who has critical of the BJP over NRC, recently said the JD (U) should be contesting more seats in Bihar.

Explained Reaching out to ally at critical time

The BJP leadership, it seems, now wants to lay the doubts to rest. “If the JD (U) joins the government, all these remarks would not have any meaning,” said a party leader from Bihar. BJP leaders pointed out that Kishor’s statements have created differences among the JD (U) as a section see them as an attempt to “sabotage ministerial aspirations” of senior party leaders.

Party sources said the JD (U) had, after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, suggested names of Lalan Singh and Ram Charan Prasad Singh for ministerial berths. However, with the BJP already deciding on Giriraj Singh, a Bhumihar leader from Bihar, the party leadership was not keen on taking Lalan Singh, from the same community.

Currently for the BJP, strengthening ties with the JD (U) is crucial against the backdrop of growing dissent over the citizenship law as well as on the economic situation. Many NDA allies have publicly expressed criticism over these issues and unemployment. “For perception too, the party has to be seen as being more comfortable with its allies,” said a BJP functionary.

