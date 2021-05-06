To break Covid chain, 10-day ‘corona curfew’ in Himachal

The Cabinet has also decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. (Express Photo)

To break the chain of Covid-19 transmission, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to impose ‘corona curfew’ in the state from May 7 till the midnight of May 16.

The decision to impose corona curfew in the state was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, a government spokesperson said.

During the curfew, all the government and private offices will remain closed but essential services such as health, electricity, telecommunication, water supply, sanitation etc. would remain open, according to the decision taken by the state Cabinet.

The Cabinet has also decided that work will continue at civil work sites, horticultural/agricultural and other project sites.

“Educational institutions in the state would remain closed till May 31. All government and private transport would ply at 50 percent of occupancy and inter-state transport would continue. Industrial establishments would work as per the guidelines issued by the state government,” said a government statement.

The Cabinet has also decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. All students will be promoted to Class 11 as per norms suggested by the CBSE for its students of the same class, the official said. The board exams of Class 12 and the annual examinations of colleges will remain suspended until further orders, he said.