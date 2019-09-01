To boost tourism and snake boat clubs, a league kicks off in Kerala

The Champions Boat League (CBL), Kerala tourism department’s brainchild designed on the lines of the Indian Premier League to provide fresh impetus to snake boat races, kicked off in Punnamada Lake on Saturday afternoon.

In its inaugural edition this year, the event was attended by Sachin Tendulkar, who was the chief guest, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac.

Tendulkar said Kerala and its people showed rare resilience especially after several disasters in the form of floods and landslides.

The inaugural event, initially set for August 10, was postponed due to floods this year.

“To overcome the past challenges would not have been possible without the spirit and resilience of Keralites. My prayers and thoughts go out to all the families who lost their near and dear ones. I would also like to applaud the organisers for putting up such an event in just 20 days,” Tendulkar said.

Vijayan said the boat league reinforces the spirit of unity among the people. “You compete with each other with your boats. But at the end of the day, it is all about he harmonious relationship between us,” he said.

The CBL, which will see 12 races at different locations across Kerala till November 1, got off to a start with the Nehru Trophy boat race. The race, that formally began in the early 50s, was named after Jawaharlal Nehru after he witnessed the event during his visit to Alappuzha.

On Saturday, the Pallathuruth boat club emerged as the winners, fending off a stiff challenge from the Chambakulam team which came second and the Karichal team that finished third.

The CBL is expected to help Kerala to not only revive its snake boat clubs that face acute financial crunch but also attract more tourists during the four month off-season beginning with monsoon.