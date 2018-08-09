To boost natural farming, Himachal offers desi cows

Cows seized from Rakbar at a gaushala in Alwar. (Express Photo) Cows seized from Rakbar at a gaushala in Alwar. (Express Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh government is working out modalities to make “desi cow” available to each family provided they shift to Zero-Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF), a concept already successfully adopted by the Andhra Pradesh government and also implemented by Himachal Governor Acharya Devvrat at his gurukul in Kurukshetra of Haryana.

This was announced by Padmashree Subhash Palekar, who was speaking at a workshop in Shimla, which was also attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The Governor had earlier urged the farming community and agri scientists to adopt the ZBNF. In his address at the workshop, he recalled his meeting at NITI Aayog recently on the issue.

Governor loses cool

Governor Acharya Devvrat lost his cool at the workshop when he and the CM released a booklet published by the state’s agriculture department on zero-budget natural Farming but discovered that the booklet was in the English. “Yeh pakhand bandh karo (stop this hypocrisy),” he snapped.

Acharya stressed that since the booklet was printed spending huge funds for the benefit of farmers, why could not it be in Hindi, a language they understand and can read.

