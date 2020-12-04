To boost jobs, CM Yogi Adityanath disburses 10,000 crore loan to MSME units in UP

Apart from disbursing loans, the UP CM also distributed tool kits for craftsmen associated with chikankari, handloom and pottery skills among others. (file)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the fourth loan mela in Lucknow on Thursday, and disbursed loans worth Rs 10,390 crore to 3.54 lakh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units in the state.

According to senior officials, the state government aims to provide financial help to nearly 20 lakh new MSME units during this financial year, for which nearly Rs 10.85 crore has already been disbursed.

“The loans are mostly being disbursed to new units. So far, nearly Rs 31,000-crore loans have been disbursed to 10.84 lakh units during the four loan melas since April,” said MSME Minister Sidhartha Nath Singh.

Singh also condemned an article published in the Samaana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, which said that it was not easy to shift Mumbai film city to Uttar Pradesh. The article came in the wake of the UP Chief Minister meeting several stakeholders for setting up a film city in the state.

Dismissing allegations of unemployment, Singh said that the job figures of the state reflected the truth. He added that MSME units so far established have given employment to about 20-35 lakh people already.

Singh said the state’s economy was reviving following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus and it was possible because of the large presence of MSMEs along with the agricultural sector in the state. Thus, the rural economy has also seen an upward trend from March to September, he added.

“Out of the total 3.54 lakh units to which loans worth Rs 10,390 crore was disbursed, nearly 3.24 lakh are new units, who have been give Rs 9,074-crore loan. Also, nearly 29,914 units were given Rs 1,316-crore loan under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme,” the CM said.

He added that under “one district, one product” scheme, 16,000 people have also been imparted skill training, while 5,000 people were given tool kits on Thursday. He also said that through the MSME units being established, 25 lakh new employment has been generated.

The UP chief minister, who was present during the listing of Lucknow Municipal Bonds at Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday, said the MSME units in the state are being encouraged for listing at Bombay Stock Exchange as well as National Stock Exchange and for that the state government has signed an MOU with both the institutions. He informed that so far 15 MSME units from the state have gathered funds through listing as BSE.

