To attract foreign investment, state plays the ‘Pawar card’

On Saturday, Pawar interacted with Marathi-speaking NRIs from Gulf nations during an online investors' meet. (File)

NCP CHIEF Sharad Pawar on Saturday highlighted Maharashtra’s “investment friendly” land and industrial policies and stable law and order situation to pitch for foreign investment.

Eyeing bulk of foreign investment coming into India in the post-Covid scenario, Maharashtra, the most industrialised state, has roped in Pawar, the most widely known political face from the state, to urge NRIs to invest in the state.

On Saturday, Pawar interacted with Marathi-speaking NRIs from Gulf nations during an online investors’ meet, where various opportunities available in the state were discussed.

India has been trying to leverage the changing dynamic in the post-Covid world to attract new foreign investment into the state. Maharashtra, which contributes up to nearly 14 per cent of India’s gross domestic product, has recently announced new land lease and clearance policies aimed at making investment more conducive, sources said.

During Saturday’s interaction, Pawar detailed different measures taken up by the state to incentivise new start-ups, while also pushing for investment in the farm and allied sectors. A demand for the formation of a separate cell for Marathi-speaking NRIs was also made.

Investors also wanted to know if a quota could be set aside for schoolchildren if parents decided to return to the state. Pawar assured that this would be looked into.

