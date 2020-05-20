To aid farmers amid outbreak, Chhattisgarh govt to launch income scheme

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will formally launch the scheme through video conferencing on the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will formally launch the scheme through video conferencing on the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

The Chhattisgarh government will on Thursday launch the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, which aims to help farmers during the pandemic by ensuring minimum income availability to farmers growing rabi and kharif crops in the state. The scheme is akin to the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) proposed by Rahul Gandhi in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will formally launch the scheme through video conferencing on the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

“Under this scheme, approximately Rs 5,700 crore will be transferred directly to accounts of 19 lakh farmers in four installments.We are including sugarcane and maize farmers and they will be paid assistance for the crop grown in 2019 at the rate of maximum Rs 10,000 per acre. This will help farmers who are dealing with the pandemic,” Baghel said. He added, “The state is trying to revive economic conditions by increasing the buying power of our farmers. If they have money, there is a demand and supply for various goods. This is grassroots revival.”

“…the state government has included paddy, maize, soybean, groundnut, sesame, arhar, moong, urad, kulthi, ramatil, kodo, kotki from kharif 2020 and sugarcane in rabi season. The government has also said that if the farmer receiving grant takes paddy crop in the previous year and replaces paddy with other crops included in the scheme this year, then in such a situation, they will be given additional assistance per acre,” an official release stated.

