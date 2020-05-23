TN’s austerity measures to save up to Rs 1,000 crore

The latest order said the government has carried out a detailed study of the current situation and was taking necessary action to minimise fiscal stress. (File) The latest order said the government has carried out a detailed study of the current situation and was taking necessary action to minimise fiscal stress. (File)

The Covid-19 crisis has impacted several people in Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing and unorganised sectors, with thousands having lost their jobs or wages in the past two months. As the economic crisis triggered by the lockdown has had far-reaching implications on the state economy, the Tamil Nadu government has been forced to take drastic steps, including banning the creation of new government posts, purchase of vehicles, foreign travel of officials and presentation of gift articles. Even official seminars, conferences and dinners have been banned.

A government order signed by S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, declared a “total ban on creation of new posts” on Thursday night.

Another order signed by K Shanmugam, Chief Secretary, banned foreign travel at the government’s expense, air travel within the state, unless the airfare is lower than or equal to the train fare, and air travel in executive class for officers of any pay grade.

A top source in the state government’s finance department said these were desperate steps to save money, and suggested that states should be allowed to borrow directly from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) given the crisis. “An estimated projection shows there will be a drastic shrinking of growth rate. But we hope we can save up to Rs 1,000 crore from these austerity measures. The Centre’s help has been minimal, and neither has it cleared pending payments. It is a fact that deposits in banks have increased during the lockdown as middle class spending had gone down drastically. Unfortunately, there are roadblocks in lending. The states should be allowed to borrow from the RBI… Let the states be allowed to sell SLR (Statutory Liquidity Ratio) bonds and borrow money,” the official said.

Other than borrowing from elsewhere or direct borrowing from the RBI, states are left with very few options to generate revenue, he said. “One of the revenue sources such as property registrations have gone down. Neither can we find money by increasing power, water and transport charges during a crisis. Taking the idea of federal system in true spirit, the direct borrowing from RBI should be allowed,” he added.

Among the latest austerity measures declared on Thursday night were restrictions on air travel outside the state. The Leave Travel Concession (LTC) was also “deferred” for all employees until further orders.

A flat 20 per cent cut in office expenses, 50 per cent cut in furniture purchases and 25 per cent cut in advertising and publicity were among other decisions. Total ban on official lunches, dinners, other forms entertainment, purchase of new vehicles, except for emergency services, and an instruction to avoid training programmes except for essential reasons have also been enforced. The order said training abroad should also be “strictly avoided.” Foreign travel at government cost has been stopped and general transfers also kept on hold for 2020-21 to minimise expenditure on transfer travel expenses.

While the government expects to save Rs 1,000 crore from these austerity measures, the state had suspended encashment of earned leave for one year period and also frozen the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state employees till July 2021 last month. This move was to save up to Rs 7,300 crore. There are 12 lakh employees and 7.4 lakh service pensioners.

The latest order said the government has carried out a detailed study of the current situation and was taking necessary action to minimise fiscal stress so that expenditure on welfare schemes and capital works are ensured to revive the economy.

The state government recently borrowed Rs 1,200 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) for the payment of three months wages of workers in the state transport corporations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.