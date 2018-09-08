TN Vigilance dept: Officer moves High Court, seeks transfer of senior accused of sexual harassment

According to the petitioner, she gave an oral complaint to the DVAC director on August 3 after she was unable to tolerate harassment, allegedly by Murugan According to the petitioner, she gave an oral complaint to the DVAC director on August 3 after she was unable to tolerate harassment, allegedly by Murugan

An officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police in Tamil Nadu, who is a victim of sexual harassment by her senior officer, moved a petition in Madras High Court on Friday and demanded transfer of the accused, S Murugan, who is serving as the joint director of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

The petitioner cited a pending inquiry on her complaint against Murugan, filed on August 4, and urged the court to order the officer’s transfer to any non-sensitive post in the department.

It contended that the inquiry will be ineffective is Murugan, an officer in the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP), continues in his post, as witnesses who need to testify are still working under him. The court issued a notice to DVAC to reply on the petition by September 11.

According to the petitioner, she gave an oral complaint to the DVAC director on August 3 after she was unable to tolerate harassment, allegedly by Murugan. She submitted a written complaint the following day, detailing a series of incidents of harassment and troubles, allegedly from the officer. The petition stated that the victim had also requested the DVAC director to treat it as a complaint under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act and requested appointment of a senior officer as chairperson of the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) in terms of the Act, as the victim herself was chairperson of the committee when she was harassed.

“I did not hear anything from the DVAC immediately. On August 6, I learnt that a meeting was held by the director of DVAC regarding constitution of an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) in terms of the Act pursuant to my complaint,” the petitioner stated.

She stated that she had also expressed her “apprehension that the continuance of Murugan in the same office will not augur well for any inquiry since my colleagues and other staff may feel threatened to depose against him.”

According to the petition, the victim was summoned to appear on August 28 before the ICC constituted by DGP T K Rajendran, “even as Murugan continued to be the joint director of DVAC”.

The victim had also filed another petition challenging the constitution of the present ICC by Rajendran, stating that it has no external independent member. Her petition has urged the court to quash the committee and direct the DGP to reconstitute it in accordance with the Act. The current ICC comprises Seema Agarwal, presiding officer, S Arunachalam, P C Thenmozhi, S Saraswathy (retired additional SP) and V K Ramesh Babu (senior administrative officer).

