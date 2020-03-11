TN Speaker gives 10 more days to 11 AIADMK MLAs

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal (left). Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal (left).

A favourable order from the Supreme Court last month seems to have resolved a major crisis in the ruling AIADMK with Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal giving 10 more days to the 11 MLAs, who voted against the Edappadi K Palaniswami government in 2017, to respond to his notice. Top sources in the AIADMK said it may be a matter of time before Dhanapal gives a clean-chit to the 11 legislators.

On February 18, 2017, current Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and 10 MLAs, who supported his rebel camp, voted against the Palaniswami-led AIADMK government backed by V K Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran. The DMK filed a petition in the Supreme Court next year arguing that the 11 MLAs had violated the ruling party’s whip and deserved disqualification under the anti-defection law.

The court order in February — three years after the alleged violation—was in favour of the 11 MLAs. During the hearing on February 14, the state government informed the SC that the Speaker had initiated action on the DMK’s petition and sent notices to the MLAs. The SC bench disposed of the DMK petition.

While the Speaker was accused of inaction against the 11 MLAs, he disqualified 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs—who supported the Dhinakaran faction which led a revolt against the government in September 2017—for handing over a letter seeking the removal of CM Palaniswami in 2017. In October 2018, the Madras High Court upheld the disqualification of 18 MLAs agreeing with an order passed by Dhanapal.

The 11 MLAs feared that the DMK’s legal challenge may lead to a similar threat for them as faced by the 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs.

However, in the case of the 11 MLAs, the SC disposed of the DMK’s petition stating that the “Speaker had to take a decision in accordance with the law”.

Sources in AIADMK indicated that the fate of the two similar cases is unlikely to be the same. A senior AIADMK minister said the 11 MLAs who are now part of the government will not face the same fate as the 18 MLAs.

According to one of the 11 MLAs, they received the Speaker’s letter by post with four weeks’ time to reply. The Speaker has now given a fresh deadline of March 16. Dhanapal has sought replies from all of them, the minister said. “They will send their replies apologising for their action at the peak of a mutiny in the party after Amma’s (late J Jayalalithaa’s) death. If those replies are convincing, the Speaker can take a decision that ‘no action is warranted’ using his powers,” the minister said.

While a disqualification order is unlikely in the case of the 11 MLAs, the disqualification of the 18 legislators was a heavy price to pay for not only the MLAs but also the rebel faction led by Dhinakaran. Key faces among them had joined the DMK even as others kept a low profile, hoping to return to the official faction before the 2021 Assembly polls.

