TN police searches DMK leader premises

Former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji with DMK president M K Stalin in Chennai on Friday. (Source: PTI) Former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji with DMK president M K Stalin in Chennai on Friday. (Source: PTI)

The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai police on Friday carried out searches in multiple premises of DMK leader Senthil Balaji in connection with an alleged cheating case.

The police team carried out searches at five locations, including homes of Balaji in Chennai and Karur. According to sources, Balaji has moved an anticipatory bail petition in the Madras High Court.

A senior officer monitoring the case said Balaji, who was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government from 2011-2015 under late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is facing allegations of collecting bribes from 40 people during a recruitment rally while he was a minister and later not issuing them appointment letters. Balaji joined the DMK in 2018 after a brief stint with the TTV Dhinakaran camp during the party’s internal rift in the aftermath of Jayalalithaa’s death.

Friday’s searches come a day after he organised a DMK meeting in Trichy near his hometown Karur, where thousands of his AIADMK supporters joined the DMK last year. The rally was attended by party chief M K Stalin.

A senior officer said the case against Balaji was based on a five-year-old complaint, which was probed multiple times and rejected for lack of evidence.

The officer added that there was no direct evidence against Balaji.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App