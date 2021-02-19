TN govt to drop cases registered against CAA protestors except those of serious offenses

Edappadi said the decision to drop the cases registered for petty offences was taken for the welfare of the public. (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Friday said cases other than major offences, registered against protestors opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and people who violated the lockdown norms, will be dropped.

Edappadi said people belonging to a few organisations were involved in demonstrations, participated in rallies, burnt effigies and copies of the CAA law during the protests in 2019.

“To safeguard law and order, police personnel made necessary security arrangements. For damaging public properties and disrupting public peace, as many 1,500 cases were registered against the public. In those cases, except for those that were serious offences, the rest would not be pursued,” Edappadi said.

He also said the police personnel registered a total of 10 lakh cases against the public on charges of violating the lockdown rules imposed by the government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cases were also registered against those who spread rumors during the pandemic. Of these, except those of serious offences like obtaining the e-pass illegally and misusing it, and preventing the police personnel from discharging duties, the rest of the cases would be scrapped.

Edappadi said the decision to drop the cases registered for petty offences was taken for the welfare of the public.

Though the decision was appreciated by the general public, some political observers said the decision has been taken just a few months ahead of the elections and is nothing but a gimmick to attract the minority votes as they were the ones who largely participated in these protests. They also said the government should have announced this much earlier as the damage is already done to a few people who were taken to police stations and faced humiliation.