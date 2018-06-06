TN govt announces Rs 7 lakh relief to kin of girl who committing suicide over NEET results

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha/File) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha/File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Wednesday announced a relief of Rs seven lakh to the family of the girl, who allegedly committed suicide after failing to clear NEET, and appealed to students not to resort to such “dangerous steps”.

He also expressed condolences and sympathy to the family of 19-year-old Prateebha from Villupuram district.

Making a statement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, he underlined the “Amma government’s” commitment to students and assured it will stand by their progress.

“I appeal to students to not to resort to such dangerous steps,” he said.

To this, Leader of Opposition and DMK Working President MK Stalin sought to know if the government would provide job opportunity to a family member of the deceased, considering their “poor condition.”

Prateebha had allegedly committed suicide on June 4 by consuming poison, after she could not clear the National Entrance cum Eligibility test (NEET), although she had scored good marks in classes X and XII.

Her death had resulted in a state-wide outrage, with the DMK-led opposition raising the matter in the Assembly.

Last year, a Dalit girl, Anitha, from Ariyalur, had committed suicide after scoring low marks in NEET, resulting in widespread political outrage.

A total of 13.36 lakh candidates had registered for this year’s NEET exam.

However, 12.69 lakh candidates appeared for the test, of whom 7.14 lakh cleared it.

