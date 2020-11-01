TN eases curbs: Schools, suburban trains, movie halls to resume operations

All hostels, including those in schools and colleges, will also be allowed to reopen. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday eased some curbs introduced to combat the pandemic and announced that educational institutes, suburban trains and movie halls will resume functioning over the next few weeks, keeping standard operating procedures in place.

A statement issued by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that schools (Class 9 onwards), colleges, research institutions and other educational institutions may reopen from November 16. All hostels, including those in schools and colleges, will also be allowed to reopen.

Suburban train services also can be resumed, as per the regulations insisted by the Centre.

Movie theatres have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity from November 10, along with amusement parks, auditoriums, assembly halls, zoos and museums. Film shooting has been allowed with a crew strength of 150 members. However, the presence of the public at shoot locations will not be allowed.

Religious congregations as well as other public functions including academic and political events have been allowed from November 16 with a maximum of 100 people and as per standard protocols of social distancing. The number of people to attend marriage and funeral-related events has been restricted to 100.

However, existing restrictions with regard to swimming pools, beaches and tourist places will continue and norms set for containment zones also will continue.

E-passes remain mandatory for people travelling from other states to Tamil Nadu as well as for those visiting popular tourist destinations such as Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud.

