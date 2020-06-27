TN custodial deaths: Stalin says will seek CBI probe if govt doesn’t do proper investigation

Jeyaraj (left), his son Bennix died on June 22 Jeyaraj (left), his son Bennix died on June 22

Days after the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son, Jayaraj and Bennix, at Sathankulam in Tamil Nadu, DMK leader MK Stalin Saturday said his party will seek a CBI probe into the matter if the state government fails to carry out a proper investigation.

Stalin’s remark came as many sought transparency from the ruling AIADMK government on the investigation, four days after the incident took place. DMK MP Kanimozhi noted that despite the guidelines by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), no FIR has been filed so far and no arrests have been made. “Why the Govt/CM still silent. What are they waiting for?” she asked.

The alleged custodial death of the two men, Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennix (31), near Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district has sparked outrage, with over 1,000 people coming out on the street to protest and many demanding the arrest of the police officers on social media.

K Chandru, retired judge of the Madras High Court has sought for the dismissal of Sathankulam Judicial Magistrate B Saravanan for judicial impropriety, violation of Supreme Court guidelines on arrest, and for the clear case of misconduct

Leaders across political parties and celebrities have condemned the incident and demanded justice for the family of Jayaraj and his son Bennix.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident. “It’s a tragedy when our protectors turn into oppressors. I offer my condolences to the family of these victims and appeal to the government to ensure #JusticeforJeyarajandFenix,” he wrote.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy accused the police of negligence, adding that the police should protect the lives of the public and not take them away.

Actress and Congress spokesperson Kushbhu Sundar said such brutality cannot be tolerated. “Enough Is enough! We cannot wait for justice to be delivered at leisure. Such brutality will not be tolerated. The court must take a very stern action to punish the guilty cops. Let this be the last incident of inhumanity TN witnesses. Fight for justice.”

Condemning the incident, BJP National Secretary and former Karaikudi MLA H Raja said the the government has suspended four police officers and the magistrate inquiry is underway. He urged the government to take severe action against the police officers responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi SP Arun Balagopalan said “They died in judicial custody, not in police custody… The post-mortem has been completed.” The report, submitted to the court in a sealed cover, is not yet out.

