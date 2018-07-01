CM Palaniswami rushes accident victim in his convoy ambulance to hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday rushed a man injured in a road accident, to a hospital in an ambulance that was part of his convoy and directed authorities to render all support to him, police said.

When Palaniswami, after participating in a party event at Krishnagiri, was returning to the city, he told officials to stop his car when he spotted an accident on the highway (at Vadassery near Ambur in Vellore district).

It was found that the man sustained injuries in the mishap involving a two-wheeler and a mini cargo van.

Palaniswami directed officials to immediately rush the injured man to a hospital in the convoy ambulance and render all help.

