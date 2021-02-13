scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu CM promises uninterrupted power for farmers’ pumpsets

Even as farmers in Tamil Nadu get free electricity for pump sets, connectivity is a problem due to frequent load shedding and other interruptions to regulate the free consumption.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
February 13, 2021 2:32:40 am
Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil nadu cm, tamil nadu farmers, tamil nadu, farmers power supply, indian express newsEdappadi K Palaniswami.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that the state government will ensure three-phase power supply to agricultural pump-sets for 24 hours to help farmers irrigate their fields.

Speaking at a rally at Udumalpet bus terminus on Friday, Palaniswami said the decision was taken after his government considered demands from farmers and promised that his government was resolving them all.

A week ago, Palaniswami announced a waiver of outstanding crop loans in cooperative banks to the tune of Rs 12,110 crore, a move that would benefit 16.43 lakh farmers in the state.

