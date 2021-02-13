Tamil Nadu CM promises uninterrupted power for farmers’ pumpsets

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that the state government will ensure three-phase power supply to agricultural pump-sets for 24 hours to help farmers irrigate their fields.

Speaking at a rally at Udumalpet bus terminus on Friday, Palaniswami said the decision was taken after his government considered demands from farmers and promised that his government was resolving them all.

Even as farmers in Tamil Nadu get free electricity for pump sets, connectivity is a problem due to frequent load shedding and other interruptions to regulate the free consumption.

A week ago, Palaniswami announced a waiver of outstanding crop loans in cooperative banks to the tune of Rs 12,110 crore, a move that would benefit 16.43 lakh farmers in the state.