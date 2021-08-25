TN BJP gen secy quits over claims of sexual misconduct

Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary K T Raghavan, who was also a prominent RSS face in the state, resigned on Tuesday after a YouTube video accused him of sexual misconduct. The video, released by a BJP member, purportedly shows Raghavan in a sleazy video call with a woman party member.

Madhan Ravichandran, who released the video on Tuesday morning, claimed that there were at least 15 other similar videos of BJP leaders. Ravichandran also claimed that the video was released with the consent of party’s state president K Annamalai.

Raghavan immediately announced his resignation, claiming that he worked for the party for three decades without seeking any benefits. He said the video was to malign him and the BJP. “I deny the allegations,” he said, adding that he will face the allegations legally.

Annamalai said an internal probe has been ordered to verify the authenticity of the video. About Ravichandran’s claim that the video was released with Annamalai’s consent, the state BJP chief said, “I asked him to furnish the video and told him that action cannot be taken before verifying the video and seeking explanation from the person facing charges.”