TMC’s Shatabdi Roy latest to join dissenters’ club, says ‘will reveal plan Saturday’

Voicing her dissent for not being kept in the loop about party affairs, TMC MP Shatabdi Roy’s social media post that she will decide her political future on Saturday has created ripples in the state political circles.

In a Facebook post uploaded by Shatabdi Roy Fans’ Club, the two-time MP from Birbhum alleged that “some people” were obstructing her from reaching out to the people. The actor-turned-politician has of late been keeping distance from TMC’s campaign activities.

“Recently, a lot of people are questioning my absence from party programmes. I want to tell them that I do want to reach out to the people. But some people do not want me to reach out to them. As a result, information regarding party programmes is not shared with me. I am deeply pained by this…. therefore, in this new year, I am trying to take a decision which will help me to be completely with the people…. If I take any decision, then I will announce it at 2 pm on Saturday,” wrote Roy in the post. She was unavailable for further comment.

TMC MP Sougata Roy said, “We will wait and see what decisions she takes. We cannot say anything before knowing what her decision is.”

Rebel TMC leader Rajib Banerjee will also go live on Facebook and speak his mind.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is fighting a battle of attrition. Several TMC MLAs, including Suvendu Adhikari and party MP Sunil Mondal, have defected to the BJP.